DUBAWA harps on tackling information disorder

DUBAWA, an independent fact-checking organisation, on Wednesday started a two-day Information Disorder Analysis Centre (IDAC) conference to tackle problems of information disorder and the existing body of knowledge in West Africa.

The conference, which started from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, in Abuja was designed to engage media professionals, academics, researchers and the public on the subject of information disorder and the efforts at combating it.

In his address, Dr Tobi Oluwatola, the Acting Executive Director of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), commended the conference initiative, saying it was apt in curbing information disorder.

According to him, the conference is a response to the growing challenges faced by society as a whole, due to the multidimensional nature of misinformation and disinformation.

He thanked the sponsors of the conference and the participants for their contributions in the fights against misinformation in the sub-region of Africa.

Oluwatola said, “the work the media does is crucial in today’s society; therefore, misinformation is dangerous to every society that requires special attention.”

Jochen Luckscheiter, the Country Director of Heinrich Böll Foundation (HBS) in Nigeria, commended the centre’s goal, saying it was in line with that of the foundation and promised to support the initiative.

According to him, there is a need to understand the nature and structure of misinformation in every society.

“It is important to know the factors and behaviours that give fake news potency and these are the issues that should be adopted globally,” Jochen said.

In the same vein, the Research Director of Dubawa, Prof. Ropo Sekoni, reiterated the need for stakeholders to continue to fight against misinformation, saying “it is a menace in society.

“Disinformation has always existed. As a young man, 70 years ago, I experienced the effect of disinformation,” Sekoni said.

The high point of the event was among other things panel discussions on challenges of information disorder, technological approach deployed to combat information disorder regulation and collaboration prospects.

The event featured deliberation on the effect of information disorder in terms of governance, election, public health and human rights advocacy. (NAN)

