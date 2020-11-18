Dualisation of Abuja-Lokoja-Benin Highway to be completed Dec.2021 – Director FMWH

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) has given assurance that the ongoing dualisation of Abuja-Lokoja-Benin highway would be completed before December 2021.

Engr. Yusuf Jimoh-Adekunle, Director Highways, North-Central in the Ministry gave the assurance on Wednesday in Lokoja while inspecting the level of work by the contractors.

Jimoh-Adekunle said that the project inherited from previous administrations suffered setback due too poor funding.

He however, said that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration had provided alternative funding platforms such as the SUKUK bond to ensure the completion of the project for the benefit of the people.

Jimoh-Adekunle said, “we now have the SUKUK, we have Tax Relief, we have loans that we got from China NEXIM on some other projects.

“This particular project is enjoying the SUKUK loan apart from the budgetary provisions.”

The director who noted that funding was no longer a challenge, maintained that all that was needed was to ensure that the contractors were working.

“So, this visit is mainly to ensure that quality work is being executed and that is why I have come together with my team,” he added.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work so far.

Speaking further on the project, Engr. Jimoh Kajogbola, Federal Controller of Works in Kogi explained that the dualisation of section One of Lokoja-Benin road was in two phases.

“We are on phase II now and it is about 41 kilometres. The total length of both phase one and phase two is about 58.15 km.

“The contractor, CGC Nig. has partially completed phase one which included about 14km Okene by-pass virgin dual carriageway, except for some little issues which will be cleared, although it has been opened to traffic for more than two years now,” Kajogbola said.

He said that the contractor was expected complete deliver the project by December, 2021.

“So, it is now left for the contractor to work harder to be able to access the provisions made for them within budget and from SUKUK funding, We have about N2.5 billion to access this year 2020,” Kajogbola said.

Alhaji Yaba Abubakar, Project Manager who spoke on behalf of CGC Nig. Ltd. assured that they would deliver on the project within the stipulated time given the level and pace of work.(NAN)