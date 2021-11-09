DTHA committee on sports wants Warri wolves’ past glory restored –chairman

The Delta state House Committee on Sports Development has urged the State Sports Commission to rise up to the task of restoring the past glory of Warri Wolves Football Club.The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Alfred Martins, made the call on Monday, in Asaba, when the Commission appeared before the committee for the ongoing budget defence meeting.

Martins also urged the commission to work out modalities of taking the club out from its current state of relegation and ensuring the adequate and prompt release of funds to the club.He advised the commission to consider using other Stadia outside of the Warri Stadium, which is currently under renovation, for the club’s training.The chairman commended the state government for the achievements it recorded in the area of sports development and sporting activities.Earlier, the Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, briefed the Committee on the activities of the commission so far and its projections for the 2022 fiscal year.

He said that the commission was already working assiduously to ensure adequate promotion of sports in the state, in line with its policy thrust.According to him, this could only be achieved through infrastructural development, organisation of talent-hunt programmes and effective administration of sports, as well as formulation and implementation of sports policies.Okowa said that the sum of N3.8 billion had been earmarked for capital projects for the commission in 2022.”

These projects include maintenance and development of Warri City Stadium, expansion of Owa-Oyibu Mini Sports Arena, including construction of handball, tennis and volleyball courts,” he said.He added that the commission was also proposing the sum of N4.1 billion for all services under its ”special areas,” citing the services to include ”participation in state/national sports competitions.”Okowa disclosed that the state would be hosting the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival and, therefore, a lot of facilities needed to be put in place and existing ones upgraded.”

In this regard, I am using this medium to appeal to the committee to consider and approve the proivision of more funds for projects”, he said. (NAN)

