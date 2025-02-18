DSS writes Channels TV, DAAR, demands retraction, apology over Lagos Assembly story

The Legal Counsel to Department of State Services (DSS) has issued notice to two television stations namely Daar Communications Plc (aka AIT) and Channels Television, and other media platforms, demanding apology and retraction of reports by them purporting that their operatives invaded the Lagos Assembly on Monday.

In a letter dated February 17, 2025,

Entitled: “False, Defamatory and Malicious Publication Concerning the State Security Service (aka DSS) Regarding Their Presence at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday February 17, 2025,” the Service through its legal team, Adedipe and Adedipe demanded a retraction of the story and apology.

According to the Counsel, even when it was clear that, following fears that hoodlums could attack the lawmakers, it was the Clerk of the Assembly who invited DSS and police personnel to help secure the Assembly, the media houses nonetheless ran reports that their operatives invaded the Assembly Gestapo style.

The Service gave the media organizations seven (7) days to run apologies in their respective news channels five times a day for three days running, or face legal action.

Recall that several media outfits alleged that the Secret Service stormed or invaded Lagos State House of Assembly to disrupt the business of the House.However facts later emerged to show that the DSS was invited to carry out its statutory duties.