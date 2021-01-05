DSS warns fraudsters, says ‘not currently recruiting’

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it is currently not embarking on any recruitment exercise.

This assertion was made in a statement by the DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Tuesday.

He said the clarification was made on the heels “of of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.”

The secret police therefore warned fraudsters to desist from their nefarious activity.

According to the DSS, its recruitment process is anchored on merit and transparency with no need for monetary inducement.

The statement signed by Afunanya reads, “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise. This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

“The public should note that recruitment into the Service is never done on monetary basis. Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency. Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

“In the context of this, members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and /groups to fleece them of their hard earned money. They should rather report to the Service any suspicion in this regard.”

He further said, “Those engaged in misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others are warned to desist from such or be ready to face the music. So far, the Service is sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public.”