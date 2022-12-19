DSS vows to remain focused, unbiased amid alleged plot to arrest Emefiele

Nigeria’s Secret Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to continue carrying out its responsibility without any sentiment.

The Service made this assertion in a statement Monday night signed by its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya.

He said the DSS would remain focused and unbiased in discharging its responsibilities.

The Secret Police statement came amid allegations that it was plotting to arrest Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the DSS statement did not mention Emefiele’s name even as the agency pledged not to “succumb to propaganda, intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it.”

Afunanya said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to clarify that one of its roles is the investigation of matters of national security dimension. It has always discharged this responsibility in the overall interest of Nigerian citizens. As such, the Service will continue to disseminate actionable intelligence to the relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment.

“While professionally discharging its mandate, the DSS pledges to remain focused and unbiased. It will not, by any means, succumb to propaganda, intimidation and the desperation of hirelings to undermine it. It will also not give room to the use of falsehood and deceit to misdirect public understanding and perceptions of issues of national importance.

“Given not to joining issues, the Service warns those on a wild goose chase to be mindful of their actions. Similarly, it urges members of the public to disregard the vituperations and rantings of misguided elements and not allow themselves to be used as instruments of destabilisation.

“Notably, these elements should remember the ​famous axiom that “you will only deceive some people, some of the time, but not all people, all the time”. To put it succinctly, the Service will not be distracted by persons and/or groups from carrying out its duties to the Nation, citizens, President and Commander-in-Chief. Citizens are, therefore, urged to avoid being used to thwart or undermine the Service and its lawful investigations as those who wish to act in breach will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria reported Monday night as well that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has raised alarm alleging that plots are afoot to frame the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor, Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the group operating under the auspices of Coalition of National Interest Defenders, comprising Human rights lawyers, Chairmen of political parties, Civil Society groups, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement and ethnic leaders said the allegation was weighty and too sensitive to be swept under the carpet.

Convener of the Coalition, Tochukwu Ohazuruike said the security agency filed a motion in court accusing the CBN Governor of terrorism financing and other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The coalition asked if the apex bank boss who served over seven years in office could get involved, demanding that the Director General of the DSS be sacked immediately.

The group alleged that the DSS failed to inform President Muhammadu Buhari, even as Emefiele was allowed to travel out with the President on official assignments, wondering why a terrorist financier will be allowed to go close to the President, PRNigeria reports.

They said: “We are challenging the authenticity of the DSS claims and if it is true, why was Emefiele allowed to go close to the President and even travel out with him?

“It showed the DG SSS did not believe Emefiele was indeed a terrorist and this, therefore, means that the claims of the SSS in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 between State Security Service and Godwin Emefiele were made with the sole purpose of forcefully and wrongfully removing the CBN Governor from office.”

The group demanded the immediate investigation of the DSS boss, Yusuf Magaji Bichi with approved sanction if found wanting.

The briefing by the CSOs on Monday witnessed a mammoth crowd of party supporters with placards calling for the investigation of the claims.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the claims by CSOs and the DSS statement have elicited interests from various quarters, with all watching to see how this drama will unfold.

(With reports by PRNigeria)