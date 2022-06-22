DSS urges media to promote peace, guard against divisive acts

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on the media to use their various platforms to promote peace and guard against acts, capable of promoting division in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, made the call at a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the briefing was in line with the DSS recognition that the media is a strategic partner and collaborator in peace building and political stability of the country.

According to him, Nigeria is the only country we have and indeed, citizens and residents must be patriotic, resilient and must put all hands on deck to have the desired peace in the country.

“This is not the time to be divisive, not the time to engage in mischief, not the time for people to indulge in activities and plans to further create disorder and disharmony.

“ Our message is that the media must be up and doing in restoring peace because it is a pace setter that engages agenda setting in the country.

“ Today, we are engaging reporters because they are the gate keepers to the media and as gate keepers, it is what you put in the minds of your owners and platforms that they release to the public.

“The media must see the country as the only nation we have and must be committed to its building by going out of its way to ensure that there is peace,” he said.

According to him, on our side, as intelligence, security and law enforcement agency, we will continue to do our beat and to continue to engage appropriately, all stakeholders, including the media.

He called on the media to begin to preach peace, living together in harmony and religious tolerance in using their editorials, features and news, adding that it was critical in the country.

Afunanya urged the media to resist the temptation of being used for selfish motives by persons or group that were desirous of bringing violence and disorder to the country.

He cautioned against fake news, hate speech and indeed every act that would make Nigerians to live in fear, distrust or disharmony.

“We have to educate our families on what it means to be vigilant. We are asking all Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers, to watch out for one another and to also pass useful information to security agencies.

“Everyday, we receive useful information from the public and we have those information to achieve great results.

“For those who go out of their ways to bring useful information that is used to counter threats and other levels of crimes, we commend them and further urged them not to be tired in working harmoniously with security agencies,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

