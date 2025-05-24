DSS repositions, rebrands, releases ‘appropriate’ logos

The Department of State Services (DSS), says it is repositioning and rebranding. As part of the move, Nigeria’s secret police has released two logos which it says would be “considered appropriate”.

This was contained in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, signed by the DSS Public Relations Department.

“We solicit the cooperation and understanding of the media and the general public to stop using old images of gun-totting security operatives to depict the Service,” DSS said.

The statement reads in full: “As part of efforts by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Tosin Ajayi, to reposition the Service as an intelligence-run one, only photographs depicting the agency with either of these logos would henceforth be considered appropriate.

“On assuming office, the DG promised to return the Service to it’s original mandate and to the path of professionalism, which includes intelligence-driven service delivery laced with covertness.

“The DG is a firm believer in the wise saying “what you believe determines what you perceive and what you perceive determines ultimately what you receive.” He believes that constantly confronting the citizenry with images of gun-totting men ultimately shapes their expectations.

“To this end, we solicit the cooperation and understanding of the media and the general public to stop using old images of gun-totting security operatives to depict the Service.”