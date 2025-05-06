DSS removes Lanre Arogundade’s name from Watchlist





The Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) has announced the removal of the name of the Executive Director, International Press Centre, Mr Lanre Arogundade, from the Department of State Security’s watchlist after about forty years.

This was disclosed in a statement Tuesday signed by Tobi Soniyi,Legal Adviser/Chairman, Advocacy Committee, IPI Nigeria.



According to Soniyi, IPI Nigeria President, Mr. Musikilu Mojeed announced this in Abeokuta, Ogun State at at the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit convened by Journalism Clinic led by veteran Journalist Taiwo Obe with media owners and top editors in attendance.

Mr Mojeed said the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, informed IPI Nigeria of the development during a recent engagement with the Service.



The DSS decision followed sustained and intensive campaign by IPI Nigeria to get Mr Arogundade’s name removed from the watchlist. The renewed campaign became necessary when Mr. Arogundade’s name was not removed despite previous assurance.



For about forty years, Mr Arogundade was subjected to persistent harassment and embarrassment, including brief detention by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.



IPI Nigeria also.said it welcomed the decision and commended the DSS for finally removing Mr. Arogundade’s name from the watchlist.



Media executives present at the Abeokuta summit applauded the announcement while Mr. Arogundade, who was also among them, expressed his gratitude and that of his family to IPI Nigeria for the commendable effort.



Mr. Arogundade’s journey to the watchlist started during the military regime when he served as the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) between 1984 and 1985.