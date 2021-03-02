DSS releases Ganduje’s ex-aide, Dawisu

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

The Department of State Security Service, DSS on Monday released Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as ‘Dawisu’,a former, spokesman to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

His release was confirmed by the ex- aide’s elder brother, Umar, who disclosed that his brother was on the way home.

It will be recalled that the DSS confirmed arresting Yakasai after a major outcry on Social media.

Initially, the Kano State Director of the service, Alhassan Mohammed denied arresting Mr Tanko-Yakasai, describing the report as mere ‘rumour’.

Governor Ganduje sacked Salihu Tanko Yakasai shortly after the arrest over “unguarded utterances” and criticisms against the ruling APC as well as President Muhammadu Buhari.