DSS quizzes suspended EFCC Chairman

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) said the suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has arrived its office for questioning.

Bawa is at the DSS office over allegations of abuse of office brought against him.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“The DSS has invited Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the EFCC and he has arrived a few hours ago.

“The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the indefinite suspension of the EFCC Chairman from office.

A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the suspension was to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

The statement said the suspension followed weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against the suspended EFCC boss.

It directed Bawa to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the commission,

The statement said the director would oversee the affairs of the office of the chairman, pending the conclusion of the investigation. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

