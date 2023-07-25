DSS, Prison Officials clash over re-arrest of Ex CBN Gov. Emefiele



By Sandra Umeh

There was pandemonium at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, following an attempt by the Departmenr of State Security Service to rearresr former governor of Central Bank Godwin Emefiele.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emefiele was charged by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation under the Ministry of Justice.

He is standing trial before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms

He had pleaded not guilty to charge and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

The court had adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for trial and had ordered a remand of the defendant in the correctional service pending perfection of his bail.

Meanwhile, after the case was adjourned, the defendant remained in the courtroom several hours after the case ended.

It was gathered by newsmen who equally waited all the time in court’s premises, that the defendant may likely be re-arrested by the DSS.

The environment of the court was filled with armed men of the DSS, who were seen waiting with guns at the entrance to the courtroom where the defendant was arraigned.

Meanwhile, when a top official of the Nigerian Correctional centre made attempt to take the defendant into custodybof the correctional seevice as ordered by the court, officials of the DSS resisted the move.

Officiala of the DSS were seen pushing him off and ordering all journalists to move out of the viccinity while brandishing their guns.

All visitors to the court were seen running for safety.

At press time, the defendant is still inside the courtroom and it is unclear what the situation will be going forward(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

