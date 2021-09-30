DSS not responsible for Akunyili’s murder – Spokesman

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegation that its operatives murdered Dr. Chike Akunyili and a security escort in Anambra on Sept. 28.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, made the denial in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed reports being circulated in the social media that operatives of DSS murdered kunyili, widower of the late Dr Dora Akunyili, a former Minister of Information.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili

… security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra on Sept. 28.

“The service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical.

“There was no basis for the DSS to kill the medical doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents,” he said.

According to the spokesman, the service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.

Afunanya urged the public to be wary of false narratives by those desirous of using the DSS to cover up their heinous acts.

He said the operations of the hostile elements were already well known in the public space and to the discerning.

The DSS spokesman said the desperate efforts of the criminals to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting public had become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends.

He said the law would soon catch up with the criminals.

Afunanya added that the service and its sister agencies would not relent in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country. (NAN)

