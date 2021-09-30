DSS not responsible for Akunyili’s murder – Spokesman

 The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegation that its operatives murdered Dr. Chike Akunyili and a security escort in Anambra on Sept. 28.

The Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, made the denial in a statement on in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed reports being circulated in the social media that operatives of DSS murdered kunyili, widower of the late Dr Dora Akunyili, a former Minister of Information.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili

… security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra on Sept. 28.

“The service hereby denies these allegations and wishes clearly state that they are spurious and illogical.

was no basis for the DSS kill the medical doctor and/or fellow enforcement agents,” he said.

According the spokesman, the service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.

Afunanya urged the public be wary of false narratives by desirous of using the DSS cover up their heinous acts.

He said the operations of the hostile elements were already well known in the public space and the discerning.

The DSS  said the desperate efforts of the criminals divert attention or deploy reverse psychology deceive unsuspecting public had a stock in that has defined their patterns and trends.

He said the would soon catch up with the criminals.

Afunanya added that the service and its sister agencies would not relent in tracking down behind the breakdown of and order in parts of the country. (NAN)

