DSS not in fight with EFCC over Lagos property – Official

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it is not in a fight with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over Lagos Property

This clarification was made in a statement Tuesday by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja.

Afunanya also said DSS did not barricade EFCC from entering its office.

The DSS spokesman said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some media reports that it barricaded the EFCC from entering its Lagos office. It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

“By the way, there is no controversy over No. 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary one. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.”