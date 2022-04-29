‘DSS not currently recruiting’ ‐ Spokesman

The Department of State Services, (DSS) has once again warned members of the public to beware of fraudsters who sell job application forms online and demand money from prospective employees.

Peter Afunanya Ph.D, Public Relations Officer, Department Of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja issued the warning in a statement which categorically said “DSS not currently recruiting”.

Afunanya said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to notify the public that it is not currently recruiting.

“It also uses this opportunity to reiterate that it does not recruit online, sell job application forms or demand money from prospective employees (when and if it recruits).

“The public is, by this notice, advised, for the umpteenth time, to be wary of fraudsters who operate fake and misleading websites designed to fleece them.

“Interested candidates are advised to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its State Commands, other Formations nationwide, official website: www.dss.gov.ng and/or the Public Relations Lines (+234 9153391309-10, +234 9088373514)”, the statement concluded.

