DSS not aiding attacks on #EndSARS protesters – Spokesman

The Department of State Services,DSS has debunked claims that its personnel were aiding Pro-SARS boys and thugs to attack #EndSARS protesters. Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline Tuesday that such reports were false.

According to the DSS spokesman, “The Service is a responsible professional Organization and will endeavor to remain so at all times”.

The text of DSS statement reads thus: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the fake news making the round that its personnel are aiding pro-SARS supporters and thugs to attack #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja. Part of the untruth being spewed to the public is that some of its officials attached to certain VIPs aided thugs in this regard.

“In view of the false accusations, no DSS personnel has, so far, been identified to be involved in the alleged acts. It begs the question to conclude that SUVs and persons dressed in suits and sighted in conflict environments are of the DSS. Fact is that no staff of the DSS will engage in acts as the ones being peddled by these rumour mongers and hate speakers.

“The Service is a responsible professional Organization and will endeavor to remain so at all times. It, therefore, wishes to state that the allegations leveled against it are not true and can only be taken as false narratives designed to cast it in bad image as well as inflame the protests.

“Consequently, the public is enjoined to disregard the falsehood emanating from sections of the social and mainstream media, subversive groups and interests. The Service uses this opportunity to call on citizens to eschew bitterness, remain law abiding and cooperate with security agencies and indeed, the Government for lasting peace and public safety. ”

