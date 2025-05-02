DSS: Nnamdi Kanu’s Radio Transmitters Used For Violence

The principal witness of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra on Friday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the illegal radio transmitters found in his hotel room at the time of arrest in 2015, were used to incite violence.



Under cross-examination by counsel to the defendant, Kanu Agabi, SAN, the DSS witness also told the court that Kanu impersonated a reporter of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).



The witness, code-named PWAAA, whose identity was concealed for security reasons, told the court that at the time of Kanu’s arrest, his hotel room

at Golden Tulip Hotel in Lagos.looked like a radio station with all sorts of illegally sourced radio transmission equipment scattered in the room.



It was from these broadcast equipment, the witness told the court, that Kanu spread hate messages which resulted in attacks that led to the death of several Nigerians.

At the previous sitting, the DSS witness, led in evidence by counsel to the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, told the court that he has been in service with the DSS for 18 years.

Among the witnesses’ evidence presented before the court was a video recording of Kanu’s interrogation by DSS officials, which played in the open court.

Kanu’s written statement made on October 15, 2015, at the DSS office was read in the open court.

Also was a statement made at the DSS office on the day of his arrest read in the open court.

In Kanu’s statement, he admitted establishing Radio Biafra in London. He said the radio wasn’t registered in Nigeria because he knew he wouldn’t be issued a licence, and also because it was pointless.