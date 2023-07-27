DSS, NCoS Clash: DSS has initiated investigations, says Spokesperson

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has initiated detailed investigations into the clash between its personnel and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in the Federal High Court compplex in Lagos.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Afunanya described the clash as an unfortunate incident, adding that it was not a reflection of the professional disposition of the DSS.

”It is not a reflection of professional disposition of the department. The service will never encourage such incident in view of the respect it accords the Judiciary as an arm and institution of government.

“The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management.

“Also, the service has robust working relationship with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.

“While noting that the personnel from both agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, he said the investigation was to identify the role played by specific persons leading to the fiasco.

“We shall also look at possible disciplinary steps where necessary, and draw some lessons going forward.”

According to him, for emphasis, the DSS has not broken any law in handling the suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele case in spite of efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary.

He said the Service had alerted the public of plots to discredit its leadership, but noted that, in pursuit of its assignments, the Service would strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline.

Afunanya pledged the committment of the Service to remain focused on its national security mandate.

He enjoined the public to support the service in achieving the desired security goals for the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that operatives of the DSS and the NSC officials on Tuesday went into show of force over who should take Emefiele into custody.

Emefiele was brought before Federal High Court, Lagos for arraignment by the DSS for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, but the suspended CBN boss was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety.

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, ordered the remand of Emefiele in NCS’s custody pending the time Emefiele would perfect his bail granted him.

However, the moment the court proceeding ended, a mild drama ensued as the DSS personnel, who brought the defendant to court, insisted on taking him back to their custody, in deviance to the court’s order.

Emefiele is standing trial on a two-counts charge bordering on possession of a single barrel shot gun, as well as possession of 123 rounds of live ammunition without licences

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge. NAN)

