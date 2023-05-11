DSS launches gender mainstreaming policy

The Department of State Services (DSS) has unveiled its gender mainstreaming policy outlining a homegrown comprehensive framework for the integration of gender perspectives and inclusiveness in the agency’s policies, programmes and procedures.

According to a Statement signed by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, the policy was unveiled on 9th May 2023, at the agency’s National Headquarters, Abuja.

Afunanya said further that, “This is a key component of the Service’s commitment to promoting gender equality in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National Gender Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

He said further that the policy was launched at an epoch-making ceremony witnessed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen OFR, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, the Director General of the DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi CFR fwc represented by the Director of Administration, Mr Kabiru Sani fsi mni and other members of Management and Staff.

Speaking at the event, the Director General noted that the policy was aimed at promoting gender equality and creating a work environment free of discrimination and bias. He stated that “we recognise that gender mainstreaming is essential to achieving this goal and we are proud to launch this policy as a demonstration of our commitment to this cause.” He enjoined all and sundry to embrace the new policy and ensure its full implementation at every level of decision making. The Minister commended the Service and particularly the DGSS for the initiative and called on other agencies to emulate the Service.

It is instructive to note that the DSS is one of the leading security agencies in Nigeria promoting gender friendly policies, Afunanya said