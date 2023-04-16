DSS investigates attack on its staff in Adamawa

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has launched a full investigation into an attack on its staff in Adamawa.

This was disclosed in a statement Sunday by Peter Afunanya,Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja.



The attack was captured on a trending video on social media.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on the social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State.”

According to the DSS spokesman, “This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace loving and shun violence,” the statement concludes.