DSS intercepts syndicates selling new currency notes, bank officials implicated

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.

Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja disclosed this in a statement Monday.

The DSS spokesman revealed that in the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

“Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends”, Afunanya said.

He said further that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified.

“Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities”,Afunanya said.