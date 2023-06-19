DSS hands over suspected gun fabricator to Police in Jigawa

by Aisha Ahmed

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Jigawa has arrested a man suspected of fabricating guns and selling to criminals in the state.

The suspect, Alasan Sabo was arrested in Garun Gabas, two months after he set up a workshop in the town, and was handed over to the police for appropriate action.

Spokesman of Jigawa Police Command, Lawan Shiisu, said in a statement on Monday that the DSS handed over the suspect on June 1.

He said that the DSS operatives raided the workshop and recovered three locally fabricated pistols and six dane guns, as well as one lark of 24 arrows.

Shiisu added that two ATM cards, memory card, one finger print scanner, knife sharpener and holder, as well as two ID cards bearing the names of Sani Alhassan and Sani Garba, were also found in the suspect’ possession.

“The suspect is strongly suspected to have been supplying hoodlums with weapons to carry out their operations,” he added.

According to him, on interrogation, Sabo allegedly said that his younger brother, Haladu, now at large, is the one fabricating the local weapons, while he disposes them.

The spokesman said that the suspect had given names and locations of those he had sold the weapons to in the past.

“Investigation into the case is in top gear to apprehend all persons mentioned for interrogation and possible prosecution,” Shiisu added. (NAN)

