DSS files terrorism charges against 2 Igboho’s associates

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a five-count terrorism charge against two detained associates of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho).

The charges were filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, after over two months since officers of the DSS arrested and detained the two aides.

The defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021 are Jamiu Oyetunji and Amudat Babatunde.

The DSS alleged that the 1st defendant, Oyetunji, was in possession of fire arms for terrorism-related activities, while Amudat allegedly helped to promote acts of terrorism, using her Facebook page.

“That you Oyetunji, Babatunde, with others still at large, on or about the July 1, did conspire to commits acts of terrorism.

“Oyetunji, Babatunde and others at large committed the acts at the residence of one Sunday Adeyemo, (aka Sunday Igboho) at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

“They were in possession of prohibited fire arms: contrary to Section 17 of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and punishable under the same Act.

“They were in possession, without lawful authority, the under listed prohibited fire arms: five AK 47 rifles with serial numbers 04956, 213740, two AK 47 rifles which serial numbers could not be identified, two pump action rifles with serial numbers 8836 9398 respectively.

“Others are one pump action which serial number could not be identified and one stun gun.’’

“This is contrary to Section 1(3)(c)(v) of the Terrorism Prevention Act CAP 10, 2011 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013.”

No date has, however, been fixed for hearing the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had admitted all 12 associates of Igboho to bail and the DSS has freed 10 out of the 12 .(NAN)

