DSS dismisses online publication as false

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed what it called a false online publication authored by one Adio Oluwole Bashir who purported to be a former staff of the Service.

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya said in a statement Monday that Bashir claimed to have led the team that arrested suspected killers of David Imoh, a sound engineer allegedly murdered on 12th May, 2022 at Lekki, Lagos State.

“He further alleged that the suspects who were of Hausa origin were exchanged with Christians.

“Consequently, the Service states that Bashir is neither a serving nor retired staff on its roll.

“Besides, his writing style and use of paraphernalia gave him out as fake and an impostor,”Afunanya said.

He disclosed further that “Findings have, however, revealed that his aim is to ignite an ethno-religious conflict. His co-conspirators are elements of separatist groups who are desirous of achieving the same objective as well as pitting security agencies against one another,” DSS said.

According to the DSS Spokesman, “the Lagos State Police Command has issued an unambiguous statement on the entire episode. The Command’s clarification should guide public understanding of what actually transpired. Dragging the DSS which never participated in the operation at Lekki into his skewed account exposes the lies and intentions of Adio Oluwole Bashir and his cohorts.

“The DSS wishes to state that the write-up is completely false and frowns at the calculated effort to use its name for malicious purposes. It therefore requests the public to disregard the misleading narrative. The Service also warns those bent on throwing the country into violence to retrace their steps and give peace a chance. While it reaffirms its commitment to continue to work with sister agencies to ensure lasting peace in the country, it will also not hesitate to bring to book those determined to break the law.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

