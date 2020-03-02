DSS denies laying siege on Premium Times

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied the allegation that it is laying siege on Premium Times.

The Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya in a statement on Monday, also denied that it hacked the phone of its staff.

According to him, reports in some sections of the media that the service laid siege on Premium Times and hacked its staff phones, were false.

He added that the allegation was unfounded and a needless sensationalism because there is no such operation at the moment by the service.

“If there is any need for the DSS to discharge its duty, it sure has to do that with every sense of decency and in accordance with laid down procedures.

“The service is not anywhere near the media organisation and therefore, the report should be disregarded,” he said.