DSS denies invasion of CBN, says reports fake news

By Danlami Nmodu

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports Monday that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

A statement by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, National Headquarters, Abuja, described the viral reports which also claimed the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had been arrested as “fake news”.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23.

“This is fake news and quite misleading” the DSS statement concluded.

The denial came amid reports from CBN that Emefiele has resumed work after his trip overseas.

Emefiele has been in the eye of the storm after reports emerged that the DSS had launched an investigation into his activities allegedly bordering on economic crimes.