DSS denies dispersing doctors attending Saudi Arabian job interview

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



Department of State Services (DSS), has denied dispersing doctors attending a Saudi Arabia-organised job at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja Thursday.

Spokesman Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, made denial in a statement issued in Abuja Friday.

Afunanya said denial became necessary following incorrect information published circulated in some sections of media that operatives of DSS dispersed doctors attending the interview.

“Though this is illogical and does not add up, sections of media that reported it did not care to verify news going to print.

“No further evidence was also adduced to prove that DSS carried out such operation at hotel. It is obvious that news is only designed to embarrass the organisation,’’ he stated.

Afunanya urged media to always crosscheck facts and guard against use of their platforms to mislead the public or to undermine national security. (NAN)

