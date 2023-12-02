DSS denies DG’s ‘goodbye allowance’, insists no staff subsidy grant looted

The Department of State Services, DSS has reacted to allegations reportedly by Jackson Ude that subsidy grant to the agency has been looted.

Director, PR & Strategic Comms, DSS National Headquarters,Abuja, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement Saturday that the allegations by “Jackson Ude on his twitter handle @jacksonpnb, against the person and office of the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, CFR, fwc were false.

The DSS Director of PR also said the “goodbye allowance” the DG allegedly awarded to himself was non-existent.

Afunanya said, “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some spurious publications by one Jackson Ude on his twitter handle @jacksonpnb, against the person and office of the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, CFR, fwc,

“The Service hereby states that the allegations are entirely false. It wishes to clarify that neither the DG nor anyone acting on his directive has looted staff subsidy grant. No such grant has been made available to the Service and once that is allocated, staff will, as usual, receive what is due them. Mr Bichi has, in all ramifications, evidently catered for the welfare of active and retired personnel. This is common knowledge and can be verified by Ude.

Afunanya added, “Similarly, the so called “goodbye allowance” which Ude accused the DG of granting himself is non-existent. It is only an imagination of the writer and his sponsors. But assuming the DG is paid any severance package at the end of his tenure, how is that unethical and outside established public service rule?

“While Ude is at his mischief once again and has continued to smear the image of Mr Bichi as well as present him as corrupt, facts at the DSS show otherwise. Recalled from retirement in 2018 and appointed the DGSS, Bichi is seen as spartan, accountable, transparent and indeed, incorruptible. He has remained resolute in running the Service and shown uncommon commitment in the management of its affairs. His top priorities are staff welfare and judicious application of human and material resources. Any misleading narratives to the contrary are therefore unacceptable.

“Notably, the Service is aware of the desperation and antics of Ude and his other hirelings to associate it with unnecessary controversies either during the 2023 Presidential election or the subsequent litigations following it. The recent campaign of calumny is one of such. But as always, the DGSS is unperturbed. The Service under him will continue to chart a professional course aimed at internal security of the country.

“In view of the foregoing, the public is urged to disregard the falsehood being peddled by this known fake news merchant whose only stock in trade is to misinform as well as use his platforms to create division and violence. Meanwhile, the DGSS will take appropriate legal steps to seek redress”,Afunanya said.

Reacting to the statement which was posted on the DSS X handle, Jackson Ude said on X, “An intelligence agency that doesn’t know my handle… Anyway, I am coming back to drop another one. Let me finish my breakfast first. Una go explain tire.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

