DSS denies allegation of killing Dr. Chike Akunyili

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to Former Minister of Information and Communications, late Dora Akunyili.

The agency also dismissed a social media video claiming that it murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSS National Headquarters, Abuja, Peter Afunanya.

Afunanya stressed that the allegations were spurious and illogical as the security agency had no basis to kill the Medical Doctor or fellow law enforcement agents.

He said,”The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili. Also, the Service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the “Nigerian DSS” murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September, 2021.

“The Service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they are spurious and illogical. There was no basis for the DSS to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents. The Service cherishes life and believes in the rule of law.”

Afunanya therefore urged the public to be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts.

According to him, the operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning.

He added that their desperate effort to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them.

Afunanya stressed that the Service and sister agencies will not relent in tracking down those behind the breakdown of law and order in parts of the country with a view to bringing them to justice.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...