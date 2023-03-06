DSS creates social media handle to enhance public, stakeholders engagement

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has created social media handles to enhance public and stakeholders engagements in its operations.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the handles were Twitter : *@OfficialDSSNG* Facebook : *OfficialDSSNG* and Instagram : *@OfficialDSSNG*

According to him, the PRO’s Twitter handle is *@DrAfunanya_PNA*.

“Hitherto, the Service did not own or operate these handles. Its decision to operate them with effect from March 6, is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements.

“The public should be guided and *NOTE* that any such handles before now were/are *FAKE*,” he said. (NAN)