DSS commends EFCC’s efforts in tackling cybercrimes

The Edo State Director of the Department of State Service, S. M. Waziri has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office, for its efforts in tackling cybercrime and other economic and financial crimes in the zone.

Waziri gave the commendation today September 12, 2019 when he paid a courtesy visit to the Benin Zonal Office.

The DSS Director who was received by Muhtar Bello, head of Benin Zonal Office of Commission on behalf of the acting Executive Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said the organisation will explore ways of collaborating with the Commission in tackling cybercrimes and other economic and financial crimes.

Responding, Bello thanked the DSS Director for the visit.

He said the Commission is ready to collaborate with other sister agencies in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He told the DSS Director that cybercrimes have become threat to the society that requires the collective effort of all to deal with.

He called on parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to shun cybercrime as the Commission will continue to go after those found culpable.