DSS charges suspended CBN Governor Emefiele to court

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has charged Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to court.

Public Relations Officer, Department of the State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

Afunanya said, “Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order of today, 13th July, 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to Court in compliance with the Order.”

The DSS Spokesman said further, “The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation.

“Though he obtained a restraining Order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution”

The Service, according to Afunanya, “assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

