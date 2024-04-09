DSS celebrates Eid-el-Fitr with Muslim Ummah, releases telephone lines, email address, other

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it wishes to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr festival with the Muslim Ummah.

A statement Tuesday signed by Peter Afunanya, Director, PR & Strategic Communications, DSS Headquarters, Abuja says, “It heartily congratulates them for the peaceful completion of the Ramadan, which is a period of fasting, prayer and reflection for the Muslim faithful worldwide.

“While joining them to thank Allah for the opportunity to complete this auspicious obligation, the Service shares with them, the core values of the festival which include love, mercy and compassion.

Continuing, Afunanya said, “These morals resonate deeply with the ideals of peace, harmony and generosity that are fundamental to our country’s collective good.

The DSS image-maker added, “As this joyous occasion is being commemorated, the Service urges everyone to celebrate responsibly, exemplify the true essence of the event and strive for common humanity based on harmonious coexistence, good conscience and neighbourliness.”

Furthermore, the statement said, “The DSS admonishes citizens to carry forward the spirit of charity, empathy and unity beyond the festivities and abstain from any acts that are capable of undermining these principles.

“Similarly, everyone is advised to be security conscious as well as report suspicious activities to security and law enforcement organisations. On its part, the Service will sustain collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other stakeholders to ensure hitch free celebrations.

In a continuing bid to encourage community engagement, the statement added, “the Website, www.dss.gov.ng; Email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and Telephone lines +234915 339 1309; +234 908 837 3514 remain available to the members of the public who may wish to contact the Service during and after the holidays.



“Above all, the Director General, Management and entire Staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) wish you a peaceful celebration and pray that the season brings joy, goodwill and prosperity to all”, the statement concludes.

