DSS calls for violence free re-run, bye-elections

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called for a violent free re-run and bye-elections in the affected states.

The DSS in a statement by its Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, tasks the contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Afunanya stated,”The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to call on the electorate and participating political parties in the 3rd February, 2024 re-run and bye-elections to be of good conduct during and after the exercises in the affected States. In this regard, the Service tasks the contending parties to shun all acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order. Also, politicians and their supporters must strive to adhere to the electoral act and procedure.

“Beyond the elections, the DSS enjoins citizens to be patriotic and loyal to the Nigerian nation. Public commentators, social critics and key players in the public space should consider the peace of the country over and above their personal or group interests.

“Similarly, the Media, Civil Society and Community Based Organisations are encouraged to shun divisive tendencies and fake narratives likely to undermine national order. It is unarguable that it is only if there is a livable country that individuals, groups or corporate bodies can pursue and realise their legitimate businesses and ambitions.

“The Service, therefore, advises those engaging in subversive endeavours or desirous of doing so to desist from such; consequently, it will not hesitate to bring defaulters, no matter how highly placed, to face the full weight of the law.”

He added,”On its part, the Service, in the discharge of its mandate, will work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), other sister security and law enforcement agencies and indeed all stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free election.

“Additionally, it will continue to implement proactive measures to achieve the desired stability in the country.”

