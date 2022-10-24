DSS calls for calm amid US Embassy security alert

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called for calm as it reacted to enquiries over a security advisory issued by the US Embassy.

DSS in a statement signed by its spokesman,Peter Afunanya assured Nigerians that it is working with other agencies to ensure peace and order in Abuja and beyond.

Afunanya said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22.

“The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”

NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that the US Embassy had issued an alert over risk of terror attack in Nigeria especially Abuja.

Sources however revealed that the intelligence community had been on top of the situation ahead of the alert from the embassy.The sources cautioned against panic.

