DSS arrests Doyin Okupe in Lagos, hands him over to EFCC

Former Director-General of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe was arrested Thursday morning in Lagos.

Okupe, who was scheduled to fly to London was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, the Department of State Services, DSS said.

The DSS also revealed that Okupe was arrested “at the instance of the (anti-graft agency) EFCC.”

Confirming the arrest, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline that, “Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, this morning (Thursday) at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commission, which requested for the action.

“Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic,”Afunanya said.