DSS Arrests 3 For Assault on Operatives During Lagos Assembly Crisis

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested three persons linked to the assault on its officers during the uproar which greeted fears early in the week in the Lagos State House of Assembly, that Mudashiru Obasa, who was removed as Speaker, would be reinstated.

According to security sources, lawmakers had mobilized supporters to the Assembly complex, and that they attacked some DSS officers who were invited by the Assembly leadership to secure the facility. DSS source said “after extensive analysis of CCTV footage, we were able to clearly identify three of the suspects”.



“The suspects, Ibrahim Olanrewaju Abdulkareem, a photographer and two others attached to the Assembly’s Seargent at Arms, Adetu Adekunle Samsudeen and Adetola Oluwatosin Fatimoh, a lady, were consequently tracked and arrested during the week in different parts of Lagos,” The trio have since confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court, added the source.

Recall that, the Lagos Assembly had in a leaked memo dated 14th February, 2025 and addressed to the DSS Director in the State, and Heads of other Security Agencies in Lagos State, told the Security Agencies in Lagos that, there was credible information to the effect that, Obasa had planned to forcefully reinstate himself today, February 18, 2025.



Accordingly, the Assembly management, held the view that, the development posed “a potential security threat” to it and its members.