DSS arraigns 27-year-old suspected kidnapper in Ibadan

By Olawale Akinremi

A 27-year-old suspected kidnapper, Umar Babangida, was arraigned in a Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping two people.

The defendant, a resident of Sabongida area of Jebba, Kwara, however, pleaded not guilty to the six-count charge preferred against him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the charges bordered on conspiracy, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and terrorism.

The prosecution counsel, Mr T. A. Nurudeen, had told the court the defendant committed the crime on June 14, 15 and 16, 2024, in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to Nurudeen, the defendant, along with others, kidnapped the two victims (names withheld) and initiated a ransom negotiation with their relatives with the victims’ mobile phone numbers.

Nurudeen, of the Department of State Services (DSS), said that the defendant was arrested in possession of an AK-47 rifle with which he committed the illegal act.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 516, 27(A), 12(A), 18 and 24 (2B) of the Terrorism, Cybercrime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022 and 2018.

In his opening testimony, a DSS operative, Mr Ayo Adu, told the court how the kidnapping incident was reported to the secret police and how Babangida was apprehended.

“The two victims singled out the defendant from the numerous suspects we arrested and showed them.

“During the investigation, Babangida confessed to participating in kidnapping the victims,” Adu said.

Adu tendered Certified True Copies of the defendant’s confessional statement and a Compact Disc containing the video of the DSS interrogation with the defendant as exhibits.

Subsequently, Justice N. E. Maha adjourned the suit to Feb. 18 for the continuation of the trial. (NAN)