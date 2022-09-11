DSS advises against unguarded utterances over Tukur Mamu

By Haruna Salami

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged Nigerians to desist from what it called “unguarded utterances” over Tukur Mamu, the negotiator for the release of some victims of Kaduna Train kidnap.

The Service, in a press release on Sunday by Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer said it has “followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu”.

“The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling.

Meanwhile, the Service said it will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course.

Consequently, the enjoined the to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.

