DSS addresses planned violence in North Central

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) has discovered plot to cause violence in parts of the country particularly in the North Central.

Dr Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of the DSS, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



He, however, said that measures had been taken to forestall the plot by some unscrupulous elements in the society.



“While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals.



“Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order,” he said.



Afunanya said the plot was to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity.



According to him, in a bid to achieve this, the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas.



He said the Service was also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups to cause the violence.



According to Afunanya, the target is also to exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the #ENDSARS, in spite of government’s efforts to address the issues.



He pledged the commitment of the Service, in conjunction with other security agencies, to go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes it course.



The DSS spokesman urged citizens to engage according to rules and resist persuasions to be used to destroy the country.(NAN)

