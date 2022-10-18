DSA trains military personnel on cyber threats

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Space Administration (DSA) on Tuesday began a 5-day workshop to boost the capacity of military and other security personnel to respond to any form of cyber-threats against Nigeria.

The workshop was opened by the Chief of Defence Space Administration (DSA), Rear Adm. Nnamdi Muogilim, in Abuja.

Muogilim was represented by the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration, Maj.-Gen. Garba Abdullahi.

He said that the workshop was to broaden the knowledge of participants on the rudiments of information security, offensive and defensive cyber-security operations.

“This is in recognition of the increasing potency of cyber threats which are trans boundary, requiring collective approach to combat,” he said.

He said the workshop was part of DSA’s effort at competent manpower development in collaboration with stakeholders, to protect Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII).

According to him, it is also significant in providing resilient, affordable and efficient space products and enhance the cyberspace capabilities for the armed forces and other security and law enforcement agencies.

Muogilim said that to achieve that, the DSA had operationalised its cyber laboratory, which was fully equipped with requisite infrastructure, necessary devices, software and tool.

“The primary objectives of these strides were not only to monitor and defend the AFN and other security agencies’ networks.

“But also to further boost our own capacity to respond and launch cyber-attacks on any potential cyber threats against CNII in Nigeria, anywhere and when necessary,” he added.

Muogilim said the DSA remained focused and committed to achieving its mandate, adding that the cyber laboratory was to strengthen their capacity.

“Our equipment, systems, devices and networks are protected in line with the provisions of the international Information Security Management Systems,” he added.

Muogilim enjoined the participants to maximise the opportunity provided by the workshop to further enhance their operational capacity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from the Police, Customs, Immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps, Civil Defence, Fire Service and others from the private sector. (NAN)

