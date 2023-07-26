DSA , NIGCOMSAT  partner on satellite development services

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

Defence Space Administration (DSA) on Wednesday says it will partner with the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd, on the development of  satellite services in the country.

The Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshal, Ahmed Shinkafi said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Managing-Director of the  NIGCOMSAT, Mr Tukur Lawal in Abuja.

He said the his agency was more interested on the two satellites, NigComSat 2&3 which would be inaugurated soon, adding that DSA had enjoyed the satellite  services of provided by NigComSat1R.

Shinkafi described the L-band payload as a cherished innovation, expressing his agency desire to involve in the preliminary design of the 2 and 3 Satellites.

He applauded NIGCOMSAT Ltd on broadband services and called for more collaboration between the civilian satellite operators and the military ..

Responding, NIGCOMSAT Managing Director, Mr. Tukur Lawal, called for more collaborations between the Company and DSA.

He congratulated, AVM Shinkafi for considering NIGCOMSAT Ltd as first organisation to visit since assumption to duty.

Lawal  said his company was  ready to contribute towards the development of  Space administration in the country,  assuring that NIGCOMSAT engineers would offer training to the CDSA staffers whenever  requested.

On transponder payload, the managing director suggested the timely endorsement of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organisations.

Also contributing, retired Navy Commodore Chris Anuge  told  NICOMSAT management that  the  Defence Space Administration had launched its satellite known as Nsat-1.(NAN) 