Dry spell: expert tasks farmers on adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices

An environment expert, Ms Gloria Bulus, has advised local farmers to the adopt Climate-Smart Agriculture (CSA) techniques to mitigate the impact of climate change in farming.

Bulus gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

She spoke against the background of the Nigerian Metrological Agency’s (NIMET) prediction of dry spell in parts of the countries which is expected to negatively affect the agriculture sector.

According to her, agriculture stakeholders must invest on CSA practices to guarantee food production in the country.

“Dry spell causes huge crop loss resulting in food shortage which in turn affects nutrition and livelihood of farmers and may also lead to increase in hunger.

“Most rural families and small holder farmers depend on agriculture for their food and income.

“The spell will have devastating effects on these families, especially on poorer farming communities with less diversified livelihoods and few economic alternatives.

“There are many CSA techniques that can be adopted by local farmers but it all depends on what best suits the farmer.

“Some CSA techniques include use of drought resistant varieties, organic farming, aquaculture, aquaponics, hydroponics, vertical farming, use of protected structures, and other controlled system farming.

“These CSA techniques have been shown to be more productive and offer greater resilience to the impacts of climate change, over traditional systems,” Bulus explained.

She urged government to support farmers by providing them with the enabling environment for them to grow crops even with the prevailing climate change conditions.

“There should also be massive sensitisation to all farmers,” Bulus added. (NAN)