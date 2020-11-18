Dry season: LG Chairman warns farmers, youths against bush burning in Ekiti

The Chairman of Oye Local Government council in Ekiti, Mr Foluso Ojo, has warned farmers and youths in the area to desist from burning bushes and farms during the dry season.

Ojo gave the warning during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He urged farmers planning to clear their farms in preparation for the next planting season to be extra careful and wait to put out the fire on their farms before leaving.

Ojo also said that youths, who were fond of hunting grass cutters, rabbits and other animals, should desist from setting farms and bushes on fire.

“I want to warn farmers and youths, who are fond of burning bushes, to desist from such acts.

“Any farmer, who wishes to burn bushes on his/her farms, should ensure that he/she is extra careful and wait till the fire is quenched before leaving the farm.

“We are passionate about the lives and property of our people in Oye-Ekiti and we do not want any carelessness on the part of any farmer to cause havoc in our community.

“Anybody who sets fire on any farm or bush to cause havoc on people’s property will be held responsible for the incident,’’ he said.

Ojo further appealed to residents, youths and farmers to be cautious and stay away from activities that could cause fire outbreak during the dry season. (NAN)