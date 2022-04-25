Dry Port: Amaechi promises to seek final approval from FEC

By David Adeoye

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday promised to seek the Federal Executive Council’s approval for the commencement of Ibadan Dry Port before the end of May.

Amaechi, who is also

aspiring to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 on the platform of APC, made the promise when he visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere Palace, Ibadan.

The minister was responding to Sen. Kola Balogun (PDP-Oyo South Senatorial District), request for the completion of Ibadan Inland Dry Port.

Amaechi said all the bottlenecks surrounding delay of the project had been resolved.

The minister assured Olubadan and the general public that the project would commence operation once approved by FEC.

He, also assured the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), that a railway station would be named after an Ibadan indigene, pointing out that it would not be within Ibadan Railway corridor.

The APC presidential aspirant said he possessed all that would take him to make Nigeria better, if given the opportunity to become the president.

Amaechi said he was a detribalised Nigerian, adding that as a firm believer in Nigerian project, his cabinet as the Governor in Rivers had a sizable numbers of non-indigenes.

“Two Permanent Secretaries were non-natives of Rivers State to demonstrate my detribalised nature.

“I don’t belong to any geo-political bloc as far as my presidential ambition is concerned.

‘I’m not Hausa/Fulani candidate, I’m not Yoruba candidate, I’m not Igbo candidate and I’m not even the Kalabari candidate, but a Nigeria candidate,” he said.

Amaechi also promised to perform if allowed to govern Nigeria, recalling how he turned things around in Rivers while governing the state and made it a safe haven for both people and businesses.

“Whoever is conversant with Rivers State will attest to it that the place witnessed a turnaround during my tenure and this was made possible by creating alternative to criminality.

“Whatever you do, if people are not engaged toward ministering to their welfare, crime will thrive,” he said.

Responding, Oba Balogun lauded Amaechi for being a detribalised Nigerian, saying that the minister shares same attribute with him on oneness of Nigeria.

The Olubadan said that Amaechi had demonstrated the capacity to wedge the country together and told him to feel free to knock at the Palace’s door any time.

He, thereafter, harped on the unity of the country, saying that, irrespective of language, tribe or religion, “we are all brothers and sisters”.(NAN)

