Dry cleaner jailed 6 months for swindling his customer

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old dry cleaner, Ibrahim Umar, to six months imprisonment for swindling his customer of N120,000

Umar, who lives in Life Camp Abuja, pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Area Court judge, Malam Sulyman Ola, gave Umar an option of N25,000 fine.

Ola ordered the convict to pay N120,000 in damages to the complainant.

Umar had earlier begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that on July 19 the complainant, Beseman Isaac of Gwagwa Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwagwa Police Station.

Ogada said that sometime in February, the complainant gave the convict N 120, 000 to supply him yams.

He told the court that the convict collected the money from the complainant and dishonestly refused to supply the said yams.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money failed.

Ogada said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

