Drug war: Stakeholders hail NDLEA boss on discipline, professionalism

Stakeholders in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) on Tuesday commended the Chairman, NDLEA , Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, for ensuring professional conduct by men and officers of the agency.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while reacting to statistics on activities of NDLEA, that the volume of arrest made by the agency depicted that the personnel abhorred corrupt practices

They praised the agency for not compromising their professional ethics .

According to the statistics released by NDLEA on Jan.11, approximately 7, 590 tons of illicit drugs were seized in the last three years .

“They included an unexpectedly high number of new psychoactive substances and combinations of illicit drugs prepared by chemists working in clandestine laboratories.

“These substances constituted over 10,000 exhibits and were brought into the agency’s forensic laboratory for confirmatory analysis and identification,” according to the figures.

The founder of Create and Grow, an NGO, Mrs Omolade Daramolu, while commending Marwa, said such illicit drugs, when used, distorted sensory perceptions of the users.

” That’s reason kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism among others are on the rise,” she said.

She urged the drug warriors not to relegate in the good works .

The founder of Elija Monotechnic Institute ( EMI), Lagos, Mr Philip Nworah, urged the illicit drug warriors to “name and shame the methodology.

“Officers found guilty of accepting kickback from barons should be named and shamed as it would serve as a deterrent to other officers,” he said.

He further urged the anti -naccortic agency to develop stiffer penalty for officers found culpable.

The Chief Imam of Oloyede Central Mosque, Lagos, Mr Ismala Taofik, urged the agency to ensure the drug war got to the remote areas of the state .

According to the Imam, some poeple hide in the villages to engage in the bad business.

By Bukola Adetoye

