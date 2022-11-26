Drug War: NDLEA, French police commend partnership as Marwa seeks more support

By Chimezie Godfrey

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has commended the support from the Police Nationale (RAID) of France especially in the areas of training and equipment.



The NDLEA boss who spoke in his office in Abuja on Friday when the Police Attaché at the French Embassy in Nigeria, Emmanuel Verin, led a team of French VIP trainers including Cedric B. and Christophe J. who were in the country to train a number of NDLEA officers in special operations, paid him a courtesy visit.





According to Marwa, “I’ll like to appreciate the French government for its support as one of our leading partners. We have received tremendous help from France not only in terms of training but also equipment. The support was capped with my recent visit to France where we received warm reception at all the institutions visited and the training promised was promptly organized. We’re grateful for that and we are looking forward to more collaboration and support.”



In his response, Verin said “we’re proud to work with NDLEA because your officers and men are very smart and professional and that’s why you’re getting results, hence our priority in terms of support for NDLEA is in the area of training. Our trainers who have been here to train your men are specialists and top in the field. We’ll do this for a very long time and we’re glad to work with you.”



