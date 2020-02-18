Drug trafficking: Saudi court discharges Zamfara Islamic cleric

The Criminal Court in Makka, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday discharged and acquitted Zamfara Islamic cleric, Ibrahim Ibrahim over allegation of drug trafficking.

He was alleged to have been wrongly accused of the offence in the Saudi Arabia, an offence that is punishable by death.

Zamfara Governor’s Spokesperson, Zailani Bappa said in a statement that his discharge and acquittal followed a strong defence team, constituted by the Governor, Bello Mohammed and dispatched to Makka.

Leader of the team and the Zamfara State Commissioner of Special Duties, Alhaji Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare, broke the news from Makka, saying Ibrahim was now a free man.

It would be recalled that Governor Bello Mohammed earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter who in turn, instructed the Minister of Justice to handle the matter.

“It was however, evident that Ibrahim required the services of advocates which Governor Bello Mohammed swiftly handled by employing a team of Lawyers for Ibrahim and constituted a delegation, including a lawyer (representing the National Commission on Diaspora) from the Federal Ministry of Justice, to Saudi Arabia to monitor the proceeding.”

According to Bappa, Ibrahim will be flown back to Nigeria and be reunited with his family, any moment from now.