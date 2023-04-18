Drug trafficking raids: Police arrest 50

by Hadiza Mohammed

Spanish police have burst a drug trafficking gang in the south-west that was allegedly supplying several European countries with cocaine and hashish.

Police Guardia Civil confirmed multiple media reports on Tuesday, saying seven tons of drugs were seized and 50 people were arrested in various operations.

The so-called Operation Castle, launched in 2022, involved cooperation of security authorities from France, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Europol.

The gang was selling narcotics coming from Morocco and Latin America to large parts of Europe from the provinces of Huelva and Cádiz, but also had locations in Portugal and the Canary Islands.

In total, almost two tons of cocaine and 4.8 tons of hashish were confiscated. In addition, two speedboats, six vehicles, electronic devices and a large amount of communication equipment were seized. (dpa/NAN)